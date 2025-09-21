Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in APi Group Corporation $APG

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

