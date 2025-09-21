Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,425 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carnival were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

