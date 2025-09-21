Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,600 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exelon were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

