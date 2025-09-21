Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 199 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 629,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,298,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $260.35.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

