Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 249 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $429,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,590.48. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,010. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.



