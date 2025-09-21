Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 360 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In related news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,800. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

