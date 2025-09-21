Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 183.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 6,607.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

