Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

