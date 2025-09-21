Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,519,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 380,218 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 849.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $279,602.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,522.60. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

