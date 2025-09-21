Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,514 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 778,861 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5,690.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 541,389 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $21,361,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 452,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

