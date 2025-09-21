Wedmont Private Capital Sells 166 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $2,383,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

