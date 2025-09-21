Wedmont Private Capital Sells 283 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Toast were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Toast Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:TOST opened at $41.16 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

