Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,871,000 after acquiring an additional 507,367 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE PLD opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

