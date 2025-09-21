Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.