Welltower Inc. $WELL Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6%

Welltower stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.55.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

