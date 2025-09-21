Westmount Partners LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

