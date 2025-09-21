Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Receives $32.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.8750.

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,965,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE WY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.