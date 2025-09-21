Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE WY opened at $24.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

