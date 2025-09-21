Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Stock Holdings Cut by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.7%

Whirlpool stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -135.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

