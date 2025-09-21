WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 513032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYFI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

