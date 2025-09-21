Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2,314.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $238.11 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

