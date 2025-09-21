Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.8276.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,404,000 after acquiring an additional 515,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of WDAY opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
