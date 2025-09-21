Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,756,000 after buying an additional 548,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.84. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,024 shares of company stock worth $76,664,934 in the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.