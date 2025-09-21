Yext $YEXT Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Yext were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yext by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yext by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yext by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Research lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.01. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.