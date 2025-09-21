Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,559.60. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $145.63 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

