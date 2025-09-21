Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

ZM opened at $84.16 on Friday. Zoom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

