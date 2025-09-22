103 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,452.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,382.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,319.89.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

