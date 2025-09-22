105,013 Shares in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 1,474.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,552,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946,253 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 2,547.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,860,000 after buying an additional 5,112,824 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 24.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,338,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth $71,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,629,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,683 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.
KANZHUN Price Performance
Shares of BZ stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.43.
KANZHUN Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KANZHUN
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.