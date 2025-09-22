110,880 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE opened at $31.69 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

