112 Shares in Markel Group Inc. $MKL Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in Markel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 7,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,935.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,961.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,907.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,521.25 and a 52-week high of $2,075.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.