11,200 Shares in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.