1,597 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $688,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,911.45. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,356,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,350.40. This represents a 86.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,449,792 shares of company stock worth $190,786,777. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 396.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

