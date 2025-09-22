168,150 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Bought by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,226.48. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $146,625.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,557.62. The trade was a 15.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,873 shares of company stock worth $605,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

