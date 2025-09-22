1,975 Shares in Nucor Corporation $NUE Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $194,804,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,863,000 after acquiring an additional 226,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NUE opened at $133.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

