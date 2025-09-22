285,360 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 285,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 46.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 321,132 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 12.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $2,133,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:EC opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.