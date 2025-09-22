285,360 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 285,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 46.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 321,132 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 12.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $2,133,000.
Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.9%
NYSE:EC opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
