30,589 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,394,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,948,000 after purchasing an additional 604,930 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 25,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

