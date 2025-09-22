35,712 Shares in Rollins, Inc. $ROL Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $81,747,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $54,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

