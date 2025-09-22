640 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Duolingo by 746.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $23,716,221. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $290.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.63 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.32.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

