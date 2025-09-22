85,920 Shares in Enbridge Inc $ENB Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ENB opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

