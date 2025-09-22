Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,837 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,070. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.39.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

