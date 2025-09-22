Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $179.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

