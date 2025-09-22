Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $2,074,045.05 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 534,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,337.44. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $39,193.70.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The business had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 320.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,720,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 1,818.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 1,136,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

