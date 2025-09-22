Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $2,074,045.05 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2025

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 534,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,337.44. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 19th, David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $39,193.70.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The business had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 320.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,720,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 1,818.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 1,136,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.