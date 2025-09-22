Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.81 and a 200 day moving average of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.