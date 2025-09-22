Analyzing iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iRadimed and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00

iRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Given iRadimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iRadimed is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRadimed 26.61% 23.30% 20.62% ADM Tronics Unlimited -2.05% -7.88% -3.00%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares iRadimed and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iRadimed has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRadimed and ADM Tronics Unlimited”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRadimed $73.24 million 12.25 $19.23 million $1.62 43.53 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.20 million 2.07 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

iRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of iRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of iRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iRadimed beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

