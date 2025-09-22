Aon plc $AON Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $350.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

