ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 182.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 60.3%

Shares of ARKB stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.