Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,037,638 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 905.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $5,825,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,533,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395,850.88. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,708.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 343,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,344.72. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,388,173 shares of company stock valued at $118,068,256. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.54 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

