Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,805,372 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3,916.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of KE worth $32,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in KE by 3,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

