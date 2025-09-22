Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 378,051 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 657.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $35,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EL stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

