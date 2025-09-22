Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.5% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 806,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,923,000 after buying an additional 125,740 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1%

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $158.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.51.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

